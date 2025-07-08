Azerbaijan sheds light on nation's consumer lending
Consumer loans issued by Azerbaijani banks reached 8.9 billion manat ($5.23 billion) by the end of May 2025. This is a 1.5 percent increase from April’s 8.7 billion manat ($5.15 billion). The total loan portfolio stood at 28.38 billion manat ($16.7 billion), including business, consumer, and mortgage loans.
