Azerbaijan invites Slovenian companies to hop on green energy bandwagon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ Slovenia’s leading energy companies have been invited to participate in Azerbaijan’s green energy projects both as investors and offtakers, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"In Ljubljana, accompanied by Slovenia’s Minister of Environment, Climate, and Energy Bojan Kumer, and with the participation of Simon Urbancl, CEO of Geoplin; Sašo Berger, President of the Management Board of Petrol Group; Marjan Eberlinc, CEO of Plinovodi; and Tomaž Štokelj, CEO of HSE, we held productive discussions on the development of cooperation across various areas of the energy sector.

We invited Slovenia’s leading energy companies to engage in broad cooperation within Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector, as well as to participate as both investors and offtakers in our green energy projects," the post read.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel