Diplomatic service authorities discuss protection of Azerbaijanis' rights abroad (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ The seventh panel session on "Strengthening National Solidarity: Diaspora Activities and Consular Issues" was held within the framework of the IX Meeting of Heads of Diplomatic Services on "Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy after Restoring Sovereignty: Priorities and Challenges", the Foreign Ministry's official page in social networks said, Trend reports.

The main speakers were Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Elshad Aliyev and Head of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry Emil Safarov.

"In the context of the panel discourse, salient issues pertaining to the institutionalization of our expatriates, safeguarding their entitlements, facilitating requisite consular services, orchestrating evacuation protocols during exigent circumstances, and other pertinent themes were deliberated upon," the publication reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel