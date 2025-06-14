Israel asserts neutralization of Iran’s top nuclear scientists and experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have neutralized nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran’s nuclear program, IDF's official Telegram channel said, Trend reports

“All of the neutralized scientists and experts were crucial knowledge hubs within Iran’s nuclear project and possessed decades of experience in the development of nuclear weapons,” the statement reads.

The IDF noted that those targeted in the airstrikes included nuclear energy specialists Fereydoun Abbasi and Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari Daryani, physicists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, Seyed Amir Hossein Feqhi, and Mansour Asgari, as well as Akbar Motalebi Zadeh, an expert in chemical engineering.

In addition, materials science expert Saeed Borji, reactor physics specialist Abdolhamid Minouchehr, and mechanical engineering expert Ali Bakaei Karimi were also killed in the strikes.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III, firing over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attack caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel