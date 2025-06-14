Iran’s stance on future indirect talks with U.S. remains unsettled - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ Tehran has not yet determined whether it will participate in the next round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S., Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, told reporters on June 14, Trend reports.

Baghaei stated that for Iran, it is inconceivable that Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian territory were carried out without coordination with the U.S. or without Washington’s green light.

He added that the other side, the U.S., has taken a step that effectively renders dialogue meaningless.

“While claiming to seek agreement on a specific issue through negotiations, they simultaneously divide responsibilities and permit Israel to violate Iran’s territorial integrity. Such a dual approach is practically untenable,” he stated.

Five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III, firing over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attack caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel