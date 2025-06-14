President of European Commission, holds phone talk with President of Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen held a telephone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in which she called on both sides of the conflict to show maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of the situation, Trend reports.

In a social media post, X von der Leyen stressed that Israel has the right to self-defense and to protect its people, but also stressed the vital importance of maintaining regional stability.

"I spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog about the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. I reiterated that Israel has the right to self-defense and to protect its people. At the same time, maintaining regional stability is vital," she said.

The head of the European Commission also added that diplomatic efforts are crucial to preventing further escalation of tensions.