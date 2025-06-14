Azerbaijan conducts radiation monitoring along its southern borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Mobile teams composed of experts from the State Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activities under the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Izotop Special Plant, and the Radiation-Chemical Laboratory of the Civil Defense Forces have conducted background radiation measurements at 30 locations along Azerbaijan’s southern borders, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

Using specialized equipment, the inspections revealed no signs of environmental radiation contamination. Monitoring activities are ongoing.

Additionally, automatic stations operated by the Environmental Monitoring Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources continue 24/7 surveillance of the radiation situation across the country, including border regions such as Astara, Beylagan, Zangilan, and Sadarak.

According to the latest data, no air pollution has been detected.