Fitch forecasts Azerbaijan’s economic growth at 3.5% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. International rating agency Fitch Ratings projects Azerbaijan’s economic growth at 3.5% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026, Trend reports.

According to Fitch, Azerbaijan’s GDP growth is expected to reach 4.1% by the end of 2024, driven primarily by public investment and development in non-hydrocarbon sectors.

However, the agency highlights that progress in economic diversification remains limited. The hydrocarbon sector continues to represent a significant portion of the economy, accounting for about 32% of GDP and 90% of exports.

Fitch identifies the high level of state involvement in the economy, weak financial intermediation, and low foreign direct investment in non-energy sectors as major challenges to diversification.

Notably, Azerbaijan’s real GDP grew by 1.5% year-on-year in January-May 2025, with the non-hydrocarbon sector contributing significantly by expanding 3.9% during this period.