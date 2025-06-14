Kazakhstan builds momentum with major railway infrastructure projects

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan is carrying out five major railway infrastructure projects worth 2.3 trillion tenge ($4.4 billion), including new lines and upgrades, with plans to modernize 1,480 km of track and 125 stations in 2025. The broader 2025 transport plan also covers 13,000 km of highways, 6,100 km of railways, six airports, and two water transport projects.

