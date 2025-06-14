Israel continues airstrikes on Iranian targets, defense ministry says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the continuation of airstrikes against targets on Iranian territory, the statement of Israeli media said, Trend reports.

The IDF published a statement on its official social media account, noting that Israeli Air Force strikes are ongoing to neutralize threats originating from Iran. The statement was accompanied by aerial footage from the recent operations.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III, firing over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attack caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

