Iran slams Israeli attacks on nuclear and civilian sites at UN meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani strongly condemned the recent Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, calling them "barbaric" and a "clear act of state terrorism" during an emergency session of the UN Security Council, Trend reports.

Speaking with urgency and alarm, Iravani said the attacks - which targeted military sites, nuclear facilities, and residential areas across multiple Iranian cities - were carried out with the full intelligence and political support of the United States. Among the sites hit, he noted, was the Natanz nuclear facility, a safeguarded site under the International Atomic Energy Agency’s monitoring.

Iravani reported that 78 people, including senior military officials and civilians, and more than 320 others were injured. He described the strikes as part of a broader campaign of “deliberate and systematic killings” that he said violate international law and human rights.

“These atrocities are not only unlawful but inhuman,” Iravani stated, urging the Security Council to take immediate action in response.