BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Iran's Oil Ministry has announced that the fire which broke out at the Shahran oil depot, located south of Tehran, has been brought under control, Trend reports.

"The fire at the Shahran oil depot and fuel storage facility south of Tehran has been brought under control," the ministry stated.

The ministry also noted that while black smoke will continue to linger over the area until the remaining fuel in the tanks is fully burned, there is no threat to the population.