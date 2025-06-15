Azerbaijani athletes shine at Sports Acrobatics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The World Cup in Sports Acrobatics has concluded in Baku, Trend reports.

On the final day of the competition, athletes competed in the final stage, where Azerbaijani representatives delivered impressive performances, securing two gold and two silver medals.

Gold medals were claimed by the women's group of Anahita Bashiri, Nazrin Zeyniyeva, and Zahra Rashidova, as well as the men’s pair Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov.

Silver medals went to the men’s group consisting of Rasul Seyidli, Riad Safarov, Seymur Jafarov, and Abdulla Al-Meshaikh, along with the mixed pair Milana Aliyeva and Sabir Agayev.

The three-day tournament featured 63 athletes from Azerbaijan, China, Germany, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, India, and Uzbekistan.