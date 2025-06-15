Iran fires 50 ballistic missiles at Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Iran has launched 50 ballistic missiles toward Israel, prompting the Israeli military to issue urgent warnings for residents of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa to seek immediate shelter, Trend reports.

Israel’s air defense systems have been activated and are working to intercept the incoming missiles. Sirens have sounded across several cities amid the heightened threat.

Simultaneously, a bombing targeted the central police office in Tehran. According to preliminary reports, one of the rockets struck near Iran’s parliament building, resulting in civilian casualties. The number of dead and injured is currently being verified.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Tehran would respond even more forcefully if Israeli strikes continue.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a harsh retaliation, accusing Iran of attempting to “wipe Israel off the face of the earth” and declaring that Israel will prevail in the conflict.