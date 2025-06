BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Iran has launched a military operation in response to Israeli attacks, Trend reports.

Just minutes ago, in retaliation for Israel’s attack, hundreds of ballistic missiles of various types were launched from Iran.

Just before the Iranian strikes began, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in an address to the nation that Israel “would not go away from the strikes on Iran unharmed”.

“Strong action should be taken, and will be taken,” he added.