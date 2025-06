BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. All musicians of the Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Today, the musicians of the Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra crossed the border of Azerbaijan. Yesterday, Fyodor Bondarchuk's film crew left Iran along the same route. Everyone is alive and well!" Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said.