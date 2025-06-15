Turkish and Russian FMs discuss Iran-Israel tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15.Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, Trend reports.

The two officials discussed the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel and considered the potential regional and global consequences of the conflict.

Fidan expressed serious concern over the situation and underscored that diplomatic efforts remain the only viable way to resolve differences regarding Iran’s nuclear program. The Turkish side also highlighted the importance of maintaining dialogue to prevent further escalation.