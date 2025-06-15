Israeli Air Force strikes over 80 targets linked to Iran’s nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. On Sunday night, 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets launched a large-scale attack on sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program in Tehran, Trend reports.

"Fifty Air Force fighter jets flew over Tehran throughout the night, striking Iran's nuclear infrastructure and facilities associated with the project," the statement said.

According to reports, more than 80 targets were hit during the massive operation. These reportedly included the headquarters of Iran’s Ministry of Defense, the main coordination center of the country’s nuclear program, as well as locations believed by Israel to be housing secret nuclear archives.