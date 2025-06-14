Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ reserves expected to reach $74 billion by 2025 - Fitch Ratings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The international reserves and assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) are projected to reach $74 billion by the end of 2025, equivalent to 98.4% of the country’s GDP, Trend reports.

Fitch estimates the fund’s assets will remain stable at around $62 billion (79.3% of GDP) during 2025–2026, assuming an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

The agency also notes that Azerbaijan’s net foreign assets are expected to average 67% of GDP in 2025–2026, significantly exceeding the median levels for countries rated in the “BBB” and “A” categories.

Fitch forecasts the current account surplus to decline to 5.3% of GDP in 2025 and 4.9% in 2026 as oil prices stabilize, compared to an average surplus of 15.6% during 2021–2024, while the median for ‘BBB’ rated countries is just 0.4%.

The agency further anticipates growth in Azerbaijan’s oil exports in the medium to long term, driven by development of the Karabakh field and the launch of onshore shale oil production projects.