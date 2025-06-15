Kazakhstan sees import rise and investment growth despite export challenges
Kazakhstan’s economy showed signs of sustained investment growth in the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by increased public investment, according to a recent outlook published by the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy