Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran launches missile strikes on Israel (VIDEO)

Iran Materials 15 June 2025 00:49 (UTC +04:00)
Iran launches missile strikes on Israel (VIDEO)
Photo: Frame from the video

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Iranian armed forces launched new missile strikes on Israel, Trend reports.

According to the information, the ballistic missiles were launched from Tehran.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Latest

Latest

Read more