IRGC launches retaliatory airstrikes on Israeli military targets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has conducted airstrikes on Israeli military targets in retaliation for recent Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, Trend reports.

According to a IRGC statement, the retaliatory operation targeted Israeli military-industrial centers involved in the production of missiles, ammunition, and other defense equipment. The operation was carried out in coordination with all relevant departments, with Iran’s national security described as a “red line” for the armed forces.

On June 13, Israeli airstrikes on Iranian soil resulted in the deaths of several senior military figures, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of Hatem al-Anbia Gholamali Rashid, as well as six nuclear scientists and other high-ranking officials.

Following these events, Iran called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.