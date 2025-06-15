Kyrgyz citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Azerbaijan is continuing to support the evacuation of foreign citizens from Iran, Trend reports.

Among them, citizens of Kyrgyzstan have also crossed into Azerbaijan through the Astara border checkpoint.

Seven Kyrgyz nationals who were in Tehran during the missile strikes were evacuated via the land border. The remaining evacuees arrived in the following hours.

In total, 28 people were evacuated, including embassy staff, their family members, and other civilians.

Several foreign governments have requested Azerbaijan’s assistance in evacuating their citizens from Iran and facilitating their safe transit home through Azerbaijani territory.