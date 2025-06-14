Iranian, Italian FMs hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, held a phone talks with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, Trend reports.

Araghchi stressed that the Iranian government and people expect the international community, especially the European Union, to condemn Israeli strikes.

FM Araghchi vowed that Iran’s response to Israel will be “firm and decisive”.

Antonio Tajani called for restraint, saying Italy is ready to revive the dialogue process to restore peace and stability to the region.