Lithuania relaunches tender for nation's offshore wind farm

Lithuania is throwing its hat in the ring again with a major offshore wind farm tender, rolling out the red carpet with new rules to keep things aboveboard and protect consumers from getting the short end of the stick when it comes to costs. Here’s the scoop on what’s shifting—and how it weaves into the Baltic energy tapestry.

