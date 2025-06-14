Azerbaijan Naval Forces' ships depart for "Khazri-2025" joint tactical exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. In accordance with the joint action plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for 2025, ships and personnel of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces departed from Baku to take part in the "Khazri-2025" joint tactical exercise to be held with the participation of ships and servicemen from both countries, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

It should be noted that the joint tactical exercise will take place in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The objective of the exercise is to enhance the professionalism of Azerbaijani and Kazakh naval personnel and to exchange experience.