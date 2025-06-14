Tehran confirms death of another IRGC military leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Deputy head of the Iranian Aerospace Forces' intelligence department, General Khosrow Hassani, was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the public relations department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement, Trend reports.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.