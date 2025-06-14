Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian missile strike cripples building in Israel's Tel Aviv (VIDEO)

Israel Materials 14 June 2025 09:30 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian missile strike cripples building in Israel's Tel Aviv (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ A multi-story building in Tel Aviv has been completely destroyed as a result of a recent missile strike launched by Iran against Israel, Trend reports, citing Israel's Internal Forces Command.

The strike occurred on Saturday and caused significant structural damage. Details regarding casualties have not been disclosed yet. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv police are conducting ongoing search and rescue operations in the areas affected by the missile barrage.

The situation remains fluid as emergency teams continue to respond to the aftermath of the attack.

