Iranian missile strike cripples building in Israel's Tel Aviv (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. A multi-story
building in Tel Aviv has been completely destroyed as a result of a
recent missile strike launched by Iran against Israel, Trend reports, citing
Israel's Internal Forces Command.
The strike occurred on Saturday and caused significant
structural damage. Details regarding casualties have not been
disclosed yet. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv police are conducting ongoing
search and rescue operations in the areas affected by the missile
barrage.
The situation remains fluid as emergency teams continue to
respond to the aftermath of the attack.
