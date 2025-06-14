Israeli military downs Iranian drones in Dead Sea airspace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have intercepted several Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Judean region and the Dead Sea, Trend reports via IDF.

The drones were neutralized shortly after an air raid siren was triggered at 08:00 (GMT+4), warning of a potential missile or aerial attack.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

