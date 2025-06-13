Putin, Netanyahu hold phone call to discuss Iran tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trend reports.

During the call, Putin stressed the importance of resolving differences between Israel and Iran through peaceful means and urged a return to negotiations.

According to a statement from the Kremlin, both leaders underscored that all issues related to Iran’s nuclear program must be addressed solely through political and diplomatic efforts.

Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Netanyahu intended to discuss the recent strikes on Iranian territory with Putin.