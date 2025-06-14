Pakistan joins Eurasian Rail Corridor through Turkmenistan in landmark freight move

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 14. Pakistan will inaugurate its first-ever freight train service to Russia on June 22, marking a significant milestone in regional connectivity and international trade, Trend reports.

The cargo train will depart from Lahore and cover more than 2,000 kilometers to the Taftan border crossing with Iran, then continue along the eastern branch of the North-South Transport Corridor, a rapidly expanding trade route linking South Asia with Eurasia.

Due to differences in railway track gauges, the cargo will be transloaded in Zahedan, Iran, before crossing into Turkmenistan through the Sarakhs border. From there, the shipment will proceed through Kazakhstan and onward to Astrakhan, Russia.

Turkmenistan plays a crucial role in this corridor by providing consistent rail gauge connectivity between Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia, enabling uninterrupted rail transit across these countries.

The entire route spans nearly 8,000 kilometers, with an estimated transit time of 20 to 25 days. The initial shipment will carry approximately 15–16 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), with plans to increase capacity to up to 31 containers once tariffs are finalized.

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Pakistan’s Minister for Railways, emphasized that this initiative aligns with the country’s broader strategy to integrate its railway network with Central Asia, enhance regional connectivity, and stimulate international trade.

This historic launch signals Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic ties across Eurasia and opening new corridors for freight movement, which promise to accelerate trade and cooperation throughout the region.