Azerbaijan teams up with Uzbekistan to roll out fresh tourism venture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Azerbaijan has partnered with Uzbekistan to roll out a new tourism project designed to attract visitors from Eastern and Central Europe by promoting travel routes that pass through Baku, said Kenan Guluzade, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference marking the start of the summer travel season at Shahdag Tourism Center, Guluzade noted that the joint marketing campaign is set to roll out the red carpet for tourists, inviting them to make a pit stop in Uzbekistan through Azerbaijan’s capital and then retrace their steps along the same corridor, all while giving a much-needed boost to regional connectivity.

The advisor pointed out that Uzbekistan’s treasure trove of historical sites is a real magnet for European tourists.

"Azerbaijan boasts significant transportation advantages, which we aim to leverage by offering direct flights. Both Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are rich with destinations worth exploring, and we are introducing new travel products from Uzbekistan to Europe. This initiative focuses on developing transport corridors to enhance regional connectivity. Depending on the success of the project, we anticipate that other Central Asian countries will join. Our goal is to establish Baku as a key tourist hub and position Azerbaijan as the region’s central gateway, with these vital connections routed through our country," Guluzade added.

