Iran sees no sense in another round of US nuke talks amid ongoing Israeli attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Holding another round of indirect talks with the US on Iran's nuclear program cannot be justified amid Israel's ongoing attacks on Iran, the country's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said in a phone conversation with European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Trend reports.

According to him, Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities is completely illegal. The approval of a resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency against Iran, initiated by the US and three European countries, has created conditions and a pretext for Israel to attack Iran's nuclear facilities.

The minister said that Iran expects all countries that support peace to condemn Israel's attack on Iran.

"Iran has responded decisively to Israel's attack in order to protect its sovereignty and security and insists on using its legal right to take reciprocal steps," he noted.

Kallas also expressed concern about the rising tensions in the region and said that the EU is ready to support diplomatic efforts in the Security Council to ensure peace and reduce tensions in the region.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III and reported strikes on military facilities in Israel.

