No damage seen at site of Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant - IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. No damage seen at site of Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant nor at Khondab heavy water reactor, IAEA wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

"Based on info available to the IAEA, no damage seen at site of Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant nor at Khondab heavy water reactor under construction. No further damage at Natanz since yesterday," the post said.

On the morning of June 13th the Israeli Air Force launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a nationwide state of emergency.

As a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel were killed, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.