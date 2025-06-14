Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers moot latest developments over Iran-Israel conflict

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Phone talks took place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan today, the country's foreign ministry said in its statement, Trend reports.

During the talks, the situation in the region as a result of the operation launched by Israel against Iran, issues arising from bilateral relations, as well as preparations for the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 21-22, were discussed.

