Montenegro’s inflation picks up speed in May 2025

Photo: Wikipedia

Montenegro experienced a steady rise in consumer prices in May 2025, with key sectors such as food, accommodation, and hospitality leading the increase. According to the latest data from the country's Statistical Office, the consumer price index rose by 0.6 percent compared to April and by 3.9 percent year-on-year, reflecting ongoing inflationary pressures across various categories of goods and services.

