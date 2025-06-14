Kazakhstan eyes joint ventures and technology transfers with U.S. partners

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 14. During an official visit to the United States, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, participated in a roundtable chaired by Kanat Sharlapayev, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan on economic affairs, Trend reports.

The event brought together representatives from American multinational corporations, investment funds, and Kazakhstan’s government agencies, including Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chair of the Investment Committee at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Discussion focused on key areas of investment partnership such as the development of non-extractive industries, sustainable growth technologies, infrastructure, and local production. Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation with the U.S., one of the country’s largest investors with over $62 billion in cumulative foreign direct investment.

Highlighting growing U.S. business interest in Kazakhstan, Ospankulov said, “The United States is our key strategic partner. Leading American companies are already successfully operating in Kazakhstan, and we are open to expanding this list. We aim not only to attract capital but also to establish joint ventures, introduce advanced technologies, and create new export niches. We hope today’s meeting will give fresh momentum to new projects.”

The visit also included a meeting with Jennifer Mill, Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey, and Kazakhstan at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. They discussed the current state of business ties between Kazakhstan and the U.S. and ways to strengthen cooperation within the Kazakhstan-American Business Council. Special focus was placed on raising Kazakhstan’s profile among U.S. businesses and advancing specific investment initiatives.

Additionally, the Investment Committee Chair held bilateral meetings with representatives from companies such as Jones Equity Fund, Heeney Capital, Honeywell, IG Global, Amazon Kuiper, and Jennmar.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to providing comprehensive support for projects, including administrative assistance, government incentives, and facilitating partnerships with local firms.