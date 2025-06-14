Israeli airstrikes destroy Iranian missile and drone launch sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out airstrikes on two Iranian air bases that were reportedly used to launch missiles and drones toward Israel, Trend reports.

According to the IDF, the strikes targeted the Hamadan Airbase in western Iran and an airbase near Tabriz in the north of the country. Additionally, surface-to-surface missile launch sites located in northwestern Iran were struck.

“As a result of the operation, dozens of Iranian drones and missile launchers were destroyed,” the statement noted.