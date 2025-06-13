IAEA vows support for protection of Iran’s nuclear sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is prepared to provide technical support and ensure the protection of nuclear facilities in Iran following the recent attack on the Natanz nuclear site, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in an address to the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

Reaffirming the agency’s commitment to nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation, Grossi emphasized that the IAEA remains fully engaged with its mandate under all circumstances. “I stand ready to engage with all relevant parties to help ensure the protection of nuclear facilities and the continued peaceful use of nuclear technology,” he stated.

Grossi noted that, in addition to the agency’s safeguards inspectors already operating in Iran, the IAEA is ready to deploy nuclear safety and security experts as needed to assess and support the situation on the ground.

Addressing the IAEA Board of Governors earlier in the day, Grossi said he had expressed his willingness to travel to Iran at the earliest opportunity. “This would allow me to assess the situation personally and help ensure that Iran’s nuclear installations are fully protected and used exclusively for peaceful purposes,” he said.