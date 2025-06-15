Iran extends suspension of all flights until early June 16 – Civil Aviation Authority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Iranian authorities have extended the suspension of all domestic and international flights until 02:00 local time on June 16, Trend reports.

The decision was officially communicated by the Civil Aviation Authority of Iran through the Notification to Aviation Management (NOTAM) system.

Government spokesperson Fatima Mohajerani stated that, under the current circumstances, passenger transportation across the country is being carried out primarily by rail and road.

“There are no issues with the supply of food, medicine, fuel, or other essential goods,” she emphasized.