Allegations of ethnic Azerbaijanis being deployed as agents in Iran are absurd - Assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Recently, some media outlets and social media accounts have published completely unfounded and far-fetched allegations that Azerbaijan has allegedly recruited ethnic Azerbaijanis as agents and is deploying them in Iran on behalf of Israel, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, wrote on X, Trend reports.

"These absurd and fantasy-based statements have nothing to do with reality and represent nothing but deliberate disinformation. We categorically reject these fakes and baseless accusations," the publication reads.