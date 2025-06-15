Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day

Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on June 15, National Salvation Day, Trend reports.

Erdogan shared a congratulatory message on his X social media account, stating, "I congratulate our homeland, our nest, our apple of the eye – Azerbaijan – on June 15, National Liberation Day, with the most sincere wishes. I convey Turkey’s greetings and love to all my Azerbaijani brothers."

Earlier, Fahrettin Altun, press secretary to the Turkish President, also offered his congratulations on the occasion of this significant date.