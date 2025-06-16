Concert held in Heydar Aliyev Center park on occasion of National Salvation Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. On June 15 - National Salvation Day, a concert program organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Baku City Executive Authority was presented, Trend reports.

Famous singers, music and dance groups performed at the concert held in the Heydar Aliyev Center park on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev's return to power.

During the event, which lasted about two hours, songs dedicated to Azerbaijan, native Karabakh, as well as praising our Motherland were performed.

Hundreds of spectators watching the concert in the center's park sang songs along with the singers and had the opportunity to spend this holiday in an upbeat mood.

The building of the Heydar Aliyev Center was also illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag on the occasion of the holiday.