Iran ready to halt missile strikes if Israel ends aggression – Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Iran is prepared to stop missile strikes on Israel if the Tel Aviv regime ceases its aggressive actions against the Islamic Republic, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

Araghchi stated that Israel’s recent attacks are intended to derail nuclear negotiations and expressed regret over U.S. support for such actions. He also voiced skepticism regarding Washington’s claims of non-involvement in the strikes.

The minister further announced Iran’s readiness to sign an international agreement guaranteeing that the country will not pursue nuclear weapons.