IAEA monitors fallout from attack on Iran's Natanz nuclear site

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi confirmed significant damage to Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility during an address to the United Nations General Assembly, following reports of a recent attack, Trend reports.

According to Grossi, only the Natanz site was struck in the incident. The attack targeted the above-ground portion of the pilot fuel enrichment plant—where Iran had been enriching uranium to levels as high as 60% uranium-235. This section of the facility was destroyed, along with key power infrastructure, including the main and emergency electric supply systems and backup generators.

“There is no indication of a physical attack on the underground cascade hall,” Grossi said, referring to the deeper part of the site that houses both the main and pilot enrichment equipment. However, he noted that the loss of power may have caused internal damage to the centrifuges operating underground.

Grossi emphasized that despite the destruction at the site, radiation monitoring has shown no increase in radioactivity levels outside the Natanz facility. “The level of radioactivity has remained unchanged and at normal levels, indicating no external radiological impact to the population or the environment from this event,” he stated.