Turkmenistan provides humanitarian aid to foreign citizens arriving from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. In connection with the current situation in the Middle East, Turkmenistan is taking immediate measures to provide its territory for exit to foreign diplomats and members of their families, as well as other citizens currently in Iran, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

As of today, about 120 people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Romania and other countries have crossed the state border of Turkmenistan through checkpoints.

The arrivals were provided with vehicles, food, hotels, and essential items.

As part of the implementation of the humanitarian mission, the relevant state bodies of Turkmenistan closely interact with diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations.

In this context, Turkmenistan confirms in practice its commitment to the principles of humanity, international cooperation and good neighborliness, which is especially relevant in the International Year of Peace and Trust, declared by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan.