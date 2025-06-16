Iranian President calls for national unity against Israeli onslaught

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The people of Iran
must set aside their differences and unite in a common front
against Israeli aggression, said Masoud Pezeshkian, the President
of the Islamic Republic of Iran,Trend reports.
“We do not seek war, and we did not start it. We did not kill
the country’s senior military officials and scientists—terrorists
did that. We are not the aggressors. Now more than ever, we need
unity and solidarity. All of Iran must come together and take a
firm stand against aggression,” Pezeshkian said during his speech
in parliament.
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June
13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the
dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC
Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central
Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force
Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several
high-ranking officials were also reported killed.
That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack,
firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel
Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties
and extensive damage.