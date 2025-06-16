Iranian President calls for national unity against Israeli onslaught

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The people of Iran must set aside their differences and unite in a common front against Israeli aggression, said Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,Trend reports.

“We do not seek war, and we did not start it. We did not kill the country’s senior military officials and scientists—terrorists did that. We are not the aggressors. Now more than ever, we need unity and solidarity. All of Iran must come together and take a firm stand against aggression,” Pezeshkian said during his speech in parliament.