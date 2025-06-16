Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan, China sign $138M agreement to advance Uriktau gas project

Economy Materials 16 June 2025
Photo: KazMunayGas

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. Uriktau Operating LLP, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas, and CNPC-Aktobemunaigas have signed an agreement to deepen strategic cooperation on the Uriktau gas project, Trend reports.

The agreement was formalized during the Central Asia–China Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum by Aybek Umirov, General Director of Uriktau Operating, and Li Shufeng, General Director of CNPC-Aktobemunaigas.

Under the agreement, raw gas from the Uriktau field will be processed at the Zhanazhol Gas Processing Plant. The project’s initial investment is estimated at $138 million.

