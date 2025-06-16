KazMunayGas, CITIC to jointly explore oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. Kazakh national oil and gas company KazMunayGas and China’s CITIC Group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at expanding mutually beneficial collaboration in the energy sector, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khasenov and CITIC Group Chairman Xi Guohua during the Central Asia–China Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum.

The document outlines plans for joint work in oil and gas exploration and development, geological surveys of promising subsoil areas in Kazakhstan, and potential cooperation in oil refining and the chemical industry. It also provides for the implementation of joint projects across other sectors.

The agreement underscores growing ties between Kazakhstan and China in key industrial and energy fields.