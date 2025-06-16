President Erdoğan signals Ankara’s willingness to broker peace between Iran and Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ Türkiye is prepared to act as a mediator between Iran and Israel to help bring a swift end to the ongoing conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is ready to serve as a mediator to facilitate the rapid de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran and to support the resumption of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program," the statement read.

Erdoğan also emphasized that Türkiye places high importance on preserving peace and stability in the region.